Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Shares Down 1%

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

Shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 66,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 308,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Pardes Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pardes Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the first quarter worth $2,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $7,118,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $362,000.

About Pardes Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.