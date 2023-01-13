Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 66,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 308,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Pardes Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the first quarter worth $2,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $7,118,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $362,000.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

