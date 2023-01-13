Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,486 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $53,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $53,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,674 shares of company stock worth $350,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 120.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 22.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 26.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 484,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.