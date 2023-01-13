Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.45.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

