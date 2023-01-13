ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.33. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 47,900 shares changing hands.

ParkerVision Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.