Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,901,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,470 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 63.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,789,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after buying an additional 916,815 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 7.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,388,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after buying an additional 308,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,218,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,019,000 after buying an additional 95,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.94. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $314.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

