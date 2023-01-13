Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 802 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.40 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

