Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 56,359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average is $113.49. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $144.98.

