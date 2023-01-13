Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after acquiring an additional 987,792 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after acquiring an additional 523,674 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,811,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,516,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,672 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

