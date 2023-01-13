Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

ORCC stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $314.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 39.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

