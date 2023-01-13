Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,397 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. AR Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $242,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 32,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.