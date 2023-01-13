Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $255.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $281.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.65.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

