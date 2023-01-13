Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

