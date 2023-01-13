Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.05.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $470.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.76 and its 200 day moving average is $432.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $730.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.