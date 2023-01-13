Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFE opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

