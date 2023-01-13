Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615,322 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after purchasing an additional 660,622 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after buying an additional 804,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $106.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

