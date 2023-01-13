Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.49 and its 200 day moving average is $186.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $224.00.

