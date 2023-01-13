Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 147 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in American Tower by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $1,879,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $232.21 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.18.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

