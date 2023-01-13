Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Paya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Paya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Paya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities cut Paya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.91.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Paya has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Paya had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 580,612 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Paya by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,862,000 after buying an additional 2,596,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paya by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after buying an additional 633,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paya by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 479,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Paya by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,382,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

