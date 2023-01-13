Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Paya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities lowered Paya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered Paya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Paya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Paya Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Institutional Trading of Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Paya had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Paya by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

