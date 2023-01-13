Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.91.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya Price Performance

PAYA stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

Institutional Trading of Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Paya had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Paya by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 580,612 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Paya by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paya by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 479,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,382,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.