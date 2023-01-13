Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Shares Down 4.3%

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.80. Approximately 28,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 25,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Paycore Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$50.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.28.

Paycore Minerals Company Profile

Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

