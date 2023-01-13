Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Lowered to $6.50

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 18,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $96,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,013,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $40,392.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,160,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,218,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 18,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $96,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,013,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,225 shares of company stock valued at $581,241 over the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

