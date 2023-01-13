PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.33.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $66.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $472,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,614.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,839 shares of company stock worth $4,814,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $147,838,000 after acquiring an additional 386,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PDC Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,274,000 after acquiring an additional 323,649 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

