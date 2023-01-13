Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $116.36 and last traded at $116.74. 1,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 369,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after buying an additional 175,230 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,711,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 83,097 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.