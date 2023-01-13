Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAGGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $116.36 and last traded at $116.74. 1,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 369,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after buying an additional 175,230 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,711,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 83,097 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.