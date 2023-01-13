Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pentair by 773.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Pentair by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Pentair by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 754,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 60,905 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

