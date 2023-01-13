Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Given a C$0.70 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.70 price target by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s current price.

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

Perpetual Energy stock remained flat at C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,281. The firm has a market cap of C$48.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96. Perpetual Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.59 and a 52 week high of C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

