Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Pharming Group Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $861.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.52 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

