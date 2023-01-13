Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $101.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,208. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58. The company has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

