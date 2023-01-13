Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,208. The firm has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

