Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 132.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

