PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker Sells 5,000 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total transaction of C$38,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,772,751.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 18,400 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$141,496.00.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 0.5 %

PHX traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.98. 89,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,931. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.94 and a 12-month high of C$8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.64. The firm has a market cap of C$405.44 million and a P/E ratio of 12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$142.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.00 million. Analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.4638221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

