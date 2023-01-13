Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Shares Up 4.3%

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.46 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.39 ($0.04). Approximately 109,574 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 59,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Pineapple Power Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95.

About Pineapple Power

Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

