Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

