Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,977,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,934,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,708 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after acquiring an additional 818,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.17. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7,895.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.