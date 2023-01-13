Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $168.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

