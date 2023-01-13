Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

CVS opened at $89.18 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.06.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

