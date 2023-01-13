Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 194.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $136.60 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.89, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average is $167.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.