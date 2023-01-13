Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 194.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PANW opened at $136.60 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.89, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average is $167.12.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.