Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,478 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,350,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,636,000 after purchasing an additional 192,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 726,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $641.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $64.77.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on FARO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

