Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,228 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $210.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.36 and its 200-day moving average is $197.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $253.75. The company has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

