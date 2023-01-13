Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.64.

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MMM opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

