Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,315 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CL opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.