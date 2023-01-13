Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 257 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 744,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,893,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.56.

Shares of LMT opened at $461.74 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $360.12 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

