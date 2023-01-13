Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 41,569 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,569 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.61% of ImmunoGen worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.00. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.86.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 210.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.89%. The company had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

