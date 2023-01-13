Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,547 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 178,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,488 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $121.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.23. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $134.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

