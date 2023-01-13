Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Trading Up 1.0 %

Accenture Dividend Announcement

NYSE ACN opened at $283.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.17. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $379.28. The company has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,320 shares of company stock worth $9,989,748 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.