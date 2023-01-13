Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

