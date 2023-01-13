Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,228 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ET opened at $12.64 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

