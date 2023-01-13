Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $628,156.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 47,408 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $1,157,703.36.

On Friday, December 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $3,724,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $3,505,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $3,474,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $3,745,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $3,688,500.00.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. 9,328,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,585,724. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

