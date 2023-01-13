Piper Sandler Boosts Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target to $100.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CINF. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -766.67%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

