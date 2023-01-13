Piper Sandler Increases United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Price Target to $30.00

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of UFCS opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $235.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Green bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $50,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares in the company, valued at $119,043.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.