Piper Sandler Increases United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Price Target to $30.00

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
United Fire Group Stock Performance
Shares of UFCS opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01.
United Fire Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mark A. Green bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $50,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares in the company, valued at $119,043.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of United Fire Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United Fire Group
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.
